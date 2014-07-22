版本:
Putin vows to use influence on Ukraine rebels, rejects Western meddling

MOSCOW, July 22 President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Russia would use its influence with separatists in east Ukraine to allow a full investigation into the downing of a Malaysian airliner, but said the West must put pressure on Kiev to end hostilities.

Putin also called on Western powers not to meddle in Russia's domestic affairs and said steps were needed to strengthen the country's military capabilities because of moves by NATO and to protect the economy from "external threats".

"We are being called on to use our influence with the separatists in southeastern Ukraine. We of course will do everything in our power but that is not nearly enough," Putin said at the start of a meeting with defence and security chiefs." (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
