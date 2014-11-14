UPDATE 1-Putin berates U.S. over sanctions before G20 meeting

MOSCOW Nov 14 President Vladimir Putin accused
the United States on Friday of undermining the very trade
institutions it created by imposing sanctions on Russia, a
"mistake" he hoped would be overcome in the "final count".
In an interview with Russian state news agency TASS before a
meeting of the G20 major and developing economies, Putin said
sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union on
Russia over Ukraine harmed Russia, but also the global economy.
The Russian leader said the asset freezes, visa bans and
measures preventing Russian companies accessing Western
financial markets and technology went against international law
because only the United Nations had the right to impose them.
They also went against trade agreements, including the
General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, which the United States
created, he said.
"The United States itself created that organisation at a
certain point. Now it is crudely violating its principles," he
said. "I do hope...that in the final count the awareness of this
will prevail and bygones will be bygones."
Putin said he would not bring up sanctions at the G20
meeting, which starts on Saturday in Australia, as "it'll make
no sense".
The Russian leader was not asked about Ukraine, a topic that
may take centre stage at talks in Brisbane following reports of
Russian troops pouring into the country's east, where Kiev has
fought a separatist uprising.
Ukraine accuses Russia of sending soldiers and weapons to
help rebels launch a new offensive in a conflict that has killed
more than 4,000 people. Russia denies the charges.
Putin admitted the sanctions, imposed to try to change
Russian policy in Ukraine, and falling oil prices were taking
their toll on the economy, but added: "Our reserves are big
enough and they allow us to be sure that we will meet our social
commitments."
He also said Russia was turning eastwards towards China, a
move spearheaded by state-controlled energy producer Rosneft
, which has asked the government for more than 2
trillion roubles in financial support.
Putin said any decision on giving Rosneft money from the
National Welfare Fund, created to protect the pension system,
would be taken after a thorough analysis of the needs of a
company "we truly treasure".
"This will be a real assessment and I don't rule out that
Rosneft may get some funds," he said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Alexander Winning, editing by
Ralph Boulton)