Russia's Putin tells OSCE chief ready to discuss Ukraine crisis solution

MOSCOW May 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was ready to discuss a way out of the Ukrainian crisis with the head of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"I know that you have your own proposals, your ideas of how to find a way out of the situation (in Ukraine) that has occurred. Our position is known too," Putin said ahead of talks with Didier Burkhalter, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for 2014 and Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

"Let's try to analyse the situation and seek ways out of this crisis." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)