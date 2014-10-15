版本:
Putin, Poroshenko discuss measures to restore peace to east Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW Oct 15 The presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko, have discussed possible measures to restore peace to east Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The Kremlin added that both leaders had also agreed to discuss gas supplies during a summit in Milan on October 16-17.

Russia's Gazprom cut gas supplies to Ukraine in June after Kiev failed to pay its gas debts. Europe gets a third of its gas needs from Russia, with around a half being pumped via Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Nick Macfie)
