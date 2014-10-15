Putin, Poroshenko discuss measures to restore peace to east Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW Oct 15 The presidents of Russia and
Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko, have discussed
possible measures to restore peace to east Ukraine, the Kremlin
said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The Kremlin added that both leaders had also agreed to
discuss gas supplies during a summit in Milan on October 16-17.
Russia's Gazprom cut gas supplies to Ukraine in
June after Kiev failed to pay its gas debts. Europe gets a third
of its gas needs from Russia, with around a half being pumped
via Ukraine.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Nick Macfie)