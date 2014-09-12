版本:
Putin says Western sanctions aimed at disrupting Ukraine peace process

DUSHANBE, Sept 12 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday new Western sanctions against Russia were intended to disrupt peace efforts in eastern Ukraine and that Moscow was considering retaliatory measures.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation security bloc in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, Putin said the sanctions looked "a bit strange" in view of the peace drive including a ceasefire.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
