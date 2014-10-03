UPDATE 1-Russia says Swiss aid worker was killed by mortar fire from Ukraine-held area

(Adds detail)
MOSCOW Oct 3 Russia said on Friday the mortar
fire that killed a Swiss worker from the International Committee
of the Red Cross in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was fired from
territory controlled by Ukrainian government forces.
"Kiev did not want to admit the obvious: the area of Donetsk
affected by the fire was under the control of the (pro-Russian
separatist) militia and the fire came from positions taken by
Ukrainian forces," a Foreign Ministry statement said.
Pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian government forces
they have been fighting have blamed each other for the attack
late on Thursday which adds fresh strain to a fragile ceasefire
which has increasingly frayed in recent days.
The conflict has plunged ties between Russia and the West,
which backs Kiev, to their lowest level since the end of the
Cold War and claimed 3,000 lives including 298 killed when a
Malaysian airliner was downed over rebel-held eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin made a statement
shortly after the attack condemning the mortar bombing and
placed responsibility on the separatists. Rebel leader Andrei
Purgin said Ukrainian government forces had shelled Donetsk
constantly and that the attack had come from one of their areas.
The ICRC offices in Donetsk are in a three-storey building
less than one kilometre from the state security headquarters,
which has been occupied by separatist rebels along with other
strategic points in the city since April.
The man killed, 38-year old Laurent DuPasqiuer, had been in
Ukraine for six weeks before the attack, the Red Cross said.
