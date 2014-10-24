Russia's Rosneft will continue drilling in Arctic - CEO

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016
MOSCOW Oct 24 Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft will continue drilling in the Arctic Kara Sea on its own after the departure of its partner, U.S. oil major ExxonMobil, due to sanctions, the company's head Igor Sechin said on Friday.
"We will continue drilling in any case, on our own, always and everywhere. If partners can take part - that's good, if they can't - we will carry on alone," Sechin told reporters.
Exxon earlier suspended cooperation with Rosneft in the Arctic due to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
SYDNEY, April 28 Copper tracked modestly higher on Friday with traders saying some investors were active buying on price dips, but warning at the same time that broader industry sentiment pointed to a weaker outlook.
BEIJING, April 28 A Chinese consumer backlash against genetically modified (GMO) crops is beginning to dent demand for soy oil, the nation's main cooking oil, and could spell crisis for the multi-billion-dollar crushing industry, which depends on GMO soybeans from the United States and elsewhere.