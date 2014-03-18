Rosneft CEO says Russian business may turn elsewhere over sanctions-report

MOSCOW, March 18 Igor Sechin, chief executive
officer of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said on
Tuesday Russian business could turn elsewhere in the case of
western sanctions over Ukraine, Prime news agency reported on
Tuesday.
Sechin said he may buy more Russian shares in Rosneft to
capitalise on the "market environment" caused by possible
sanctions. Russia's stock market has plummeted since President
Vladimir Putin signalled he would not back down over Ukraine.
Sechin begins a trip to Asia this week as Russia seeks
closer ties with the East amid a growing rift with the United
States and European Union over Russia's involvement in Ukraine.