Russia's Rosneft says no plans to cut activity in Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 19 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft has no plans to cut its activity in Ukraine, the company said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement its Lisichansk oil refinery was undergoing scheduled maintenance and would be back in action only after an examination of its economic viability.

"Rosneft has not rolled back and has no plans to make changes to the scale of its operations in Ukraine," the company said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
