Russia's Finmin: Rosneft, Novatek may get 80-150 bln rbls from wealth fund -Itar-Tass

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian energy companies Rosneft
and Novatek have asked for 80 to 150 billion
roubles (up to $3.9 billion) each this year from the National
Wealth Fund and a decision will be taken soon, Russia's finance
minister was quoted as saying on Friday.
Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by Itar-Tass news agency
that the government was considering a proposal from the
companies for the wealth fund to invest in their bonds.
"We are considering the proposals ... I think that in this
year we will be able to take such decisions," he said, adding
that the proposals were for investment of up to 150 billion
roubles in each company, Tass reported.
(1 US dollar = 38.4430 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)