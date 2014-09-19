Russia's Finmin: Rosneft, Novatek may get 80-150 bln rbls from wealth fund -Itar-Tass

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russian energy companies Rosneft and Novatek have asked for 80 to 150 billion roubles (up to $3.9 billion) each this year from the National Wealth Fund and a decision will be taken soon, Russia's finance minister was quoted as saying on Friday.

Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by Itar-Tass news agency that the government was considering a proposal from the companies for the wealth fund to invest in their bonds.

"We are considering the proposals ... I think that in this year we will be able to take such decisions," he said, adding that the proposals were for investment of up to 150 billion roubles in each company, Tass reported. (1 US dollar = 38.4430 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)