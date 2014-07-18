Malaysia says ICAO closed route over Ukraine after plane downed

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said on Friday that the route approved by the UN International Civil Aviation Organization over Ukraine has been closed after Thursday's "incident".
A Malaysian airliner was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 298 people aboard. (Writing by Nick Macfie)
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.