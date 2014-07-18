版本:
Malaysia says ICAO closed route over Ukraine after plane downed

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said on Friday that the route approved by the UN International Civil Aviation Organization over Ukraine has been closed after Thursday's "incident".

A Malaysian airliner was brought down in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 298 people aboard. (Writing by Nick Macfie)
