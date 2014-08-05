版本:
Moscow should discuss retaliation after EU sanctions Russian airline -RIA cites Russian PM

MOSCOW Aug 5 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Moscow should discuss possible retaliatory measures after the European Union imposed sanctions on a low-cost Russian airline over the Ukraine crisis, RIA news agency said.

Dobrolyot, which is run by Russia's largest airline Aeroflot , suspended all flights last week after its plane lease agreement was cancelled due to the EU sanctions.

"We should discuss possible retaliation," Medvedev said at a meeting with Russia's transport minister and an Aeroflot deputy chief executive.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
