Russia to consider restrictions against Ukrainian airlines

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has given an order to the transportation ministry to consider retaliatory restrictive measures against Ukraine for banning Russian flights, the government spokeswoman Natalia Timakova said on Monday.
Last week, Ukraine said it was banning flights by Russian airliners from Oct. 25 as part of a wave of sanctions against Russia over its support for separatists in the east of the country. (Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.