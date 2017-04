MOSCOW, July 26 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott discussed the need to ensure international recovery experts can work safely at the Malaysian airliner crash site in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

At least 27 Australians were on the plane from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that was downed last week over part of Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian rebels. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by John Stonestreet)