版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 27日 星期四 14:28 BJT

Russian central bank head hopes fall in investment is short-lived

MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's central bank chief, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday she hoped any decrease in investment in the economy would be short-lived and there was no reason to put off a move to inflation targeting.

"The main task, despite geopolitical instability, is to make the country more attractive to investors. And to speed the implementation of an array of reforms," he told a local investment conference.

"We do not intend to change the timing of a move to inflation targeting," she said, referring to a planned start in 2015. (reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐