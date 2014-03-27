Russian central bank head hopes fall in investment is short-lived

BRIEF-Topbuild acquires superior insulation products
* Topbuild Corp - owner and founder of insulation products, Bob Olson, will join company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's central bank chief, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday she hoped any decrease in investment in the economy would be short-lived and there was no reason to put off a move to inflation targeting.
"The main task, despite geopolitical instability, is to make the country more attractive to investors. And to speed the implementation of an array of reforms," he told a local investment conference.
"We do not intend to change the timing of a move to inflation targeting," she said, referring to a planned start in 2015. (reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)
HONG KONG, April 21 AGIC Capital, a $1 billion Asian-European private equity firm, agreed on Friday to buy Central European medical laser company Fotona from U.S. investment firm The Gores Group, targeting growth in China and other Asian countries.
SANT'ELPIDIO, Italy, April 21 Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has selected four bidders for the sale of a bad loan portfolio which it expects to conclude in four to five weeks, the head of the lender's strategic committee said on Friday.