Russia's Medvedev says Ukraine owes Russia $16 bln - agencies

MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Prime Minister Medvedev
said in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Friday that
in total Ukraine owes Russia $16 billion, local news agencies
reported.
Medvedev said that Ukraine owes Russia $11 billion because
the treaty under which Russia provides Ukraine with cheap gas in
return for the Sevastopol naval base was "subject to
denunciation".
In addition, he said that Ukraine owes Russia $3 billion for
a recent loan in the form of Russian purchase of Eurobonds, and
that around $2 billion is owed to Gazprom, Russia's
state-controlled gas concern.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)