Sanctions will not have big economic impact on Russia - economy minister

MOSCOW, March 15 Planned western sanctions
against Russia after a secession referendum in the Ukrainian
province of Crimea on Sunday are unlikely to have a major
economic impact, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said.
Investors in Russia are concerned about the effect of the
measures that may be levied against Moscow in retaliation for
Russian forces taking control of Crimea, which is holding the
vote on whether to become part of Russia.
On Monday - March 17 - the United States and European Union
are expected to unveil a list of Russian officials who will be
subject to asset freezes and visa bans as Western nations
attempt to step up pressure on Moscow.
"We need to be prepared for risks, they are possible after
March 17, probably," Ulyukayev said on Saturday on the Rossiya
24 television channel, in comments reported by Interfax news
agency.
"But it seems to me that the economic significance of these
risks isn't so global. I don't expect, frankly speaking, any
decisions that will put in doubt our trade turnover or the
largest investment projects."
Ulyukayev said he expected Russian-U.S. economic cooperation
to continue.
"Political waves come and go, but business co-operation
continues. We are working out all positions that would enable
Russia and the United States to return in the shortest time to
the path of constructive trade-economic cooperation," he said.
Ulyukayev also said he did not expect a fall in the Russian
stock market after the referendum in Crimea. "The markets have
already priced in (the risks). They sell on rumours and buy on
facts," he said.
Russian stock indexes have fallen about 15 percent this
month as investors reacted to the international crisis around
Ukraine and the threat of sanctions.