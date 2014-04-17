版本:
Russian airline says Ukraine will restrict entry of Russian men

MOSCOW, April 17 Aeroflot on Thursday said Ukraine has informed the Russian airline it will impose tight restrictions on the entry of Russian men into the country, where pro-Russian separatist rebellions have broken out.

"Aeroflot is informing passengers about strict restrictions imposed by the Ukrainian authorities on entry into the country," the company said in a statement. It indicated men between the ages of 16 and 60 would be denied entry unless they had proof of a reason to visit, such as family ties or an invitation from a business or individual, or were traveling with their families.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
