Russia says EU sanctions to increase energy prices for Europe

MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by the European Union over the crisis in Ukraine will "inevitably" lead to higher energy prices in Europe.

"By going on a sanctions spree, Brussels, by its own will, is creating barriers for further cooperation with Russia in such a key sphere as energy. This is a thoughtless and irresponsible step. It will inevitably lead to an increase in prices on the European market," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)
