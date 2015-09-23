版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 23日 星期三 17:30 BJT

Ukraine has not invited Russia to talk about Eurobond - Russian finance minister

MOSCOW, Sept 23 Moscow has not received any invitation to talk about a Eurobond that Ukraine is due to repay Russia in December, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Gabriela Baczynsa)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐