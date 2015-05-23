CORRECTED-Russia links gas discount to Ukraine with debt repayments - agencies

(Replaces "repayment of debts for gas" with "repayment of debts")

MOSCOW May 23 Russia's decision on an extension of a gas discount to Ukraine may take into account Ukraine's position on repayment of debts, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday according to comments cited in Russian news agencies.

Earlier Novak said Ukraine had requested the extension of a gas price discount, in effect until the end of the second quarter, until the end of the year. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by David Holmes)