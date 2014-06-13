Ukraine braces for Russian gas cuts from Monday

KIEV, June 13 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk ordered the energy sector to prepare for Russian gas
cuts from Monday after Moscow and Kiev failed to resolve their
differences over gas prices, raising fears of interruptions in
gas flows to Europe.
Moscow set Monday, June 16, as a deadline for Ukraine to pay
off part of its gas debt of $1.95 billion.
Yatseniuk also ordered the national regulator to revise
transportation tariffs for Russian gas via Ukraine. Russia ships
around a half of its gas exports to Europe through Ukraine,
according to a government statement published on Friday.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by David Evans)