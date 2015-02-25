版本:
Russia has not yet decided on cutting gas to Ukraine - minister

MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia expects to receive natural gas payments soon from Kiev and has not yet decided on cutting supplies to Ukraine, Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Gazprom threatened to cut supplies to Ukraine within days unless it sends more money, and said transit to Europe could be under threat. But a spokesman for Gazprom confirmed to Reuters there had been no decision on such move yet.

Naftogaz said on Tuesday that Gazprom had supplied less than half of two prepaid daily shipments, due for delivery on Sunday and Monday.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
