版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 19:06 BJT

Gazprom receives another $15 mln prepayment for gas from Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 6 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom said on Friday it had received another $15 million prepayment from Ukraine for gas deliveries, Gazprom's spokesman said.

This indicates that Ukraine has prepaid for gas until mid-month.

Gazprom's spokesman said that Ukraine made the payment for 63.3 million cubic metres, excluding deliveries to rebel-held territories in east of the country.

On Thursday, Gazprom said it had also received $15 million from Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatking; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐