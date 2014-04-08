Russia's Gazprom says Ukraine fails to pay for gas on time

Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.
MOSCOW, April 8 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday Ukraine had failed to pay on time for March gas supplies and its debt stood at $2.2 billion.
"They haven't paid for March," a spokesman said, confirming that Ukraine's total debt of $2.2 billion had not been reduced.
He declined to say what, if any, action Gazprom would take.
Ukraine's energy company Naftogaz declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.
April 17 EagleClaw Midstream Ventures LLC, the largest privately held operator of pipelines and processing facilities in West Texas' Delaware Basin, said it agreed to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group LP for about $2 billion.
* One Horizon Group - held meeting to vote on proposal to authorize board to effect 6 to 1 reverse stock split of co's issued, outstanding common stock Source text (http://bit.ly/2oP8kqu) Further company coverage: