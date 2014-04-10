Putin tells European leaders Ukraine debt may affect gas transit

MOSCOW, April 10 President Vladimir Putin has
informed several European leaders about the "critical situation"
over Ukraine's natural gas debt and about a possible impact on
the transit of gas to Europe, Russian news agencies said on
Thursday.
Putin expressed "extreme concern about the situation
surrounding Ukraine's gas debts and ... supplies of gas to the
European Union," state-run RIA cited Putin's spokesman, Dmitry
Peskov, as saying.
State-controlled gas producer Gazprom stopped pumping gas to
Ukraine during price disputes in the winters of 2005-2006 and
2008-2009, leading to reduced supplies in European countries
that receive Russian gas via pipelines that cross Ukraine.
Gazprom says Ukraine owes $2.2 billion for gas supplies and
missed the deadline for paying for its March supplies.
