版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 20:23 BJT

Gazprom assures Europe on gas supplies reliability

MOSCOW, April 15 Alexei Miller, The head of Gazprom told European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Tuesday that the Russian company "is a reliable supplier of gas to the European market and will remain one going forward," Gazprom said in a statement.

Amid a tense political dispute with Kiev and the West, Russia has threatened to decrease gas supplies to transit nation Ukraine if it continues to fail to pay its debts, but Moscow has also sought to reassure European consumers it will abide by all contracts. Gazprom said Ukraine now owes $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
