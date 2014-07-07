Russian, EU energy officials to meet next week for gas talks - statement

MOSCOW, July 7 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak plans to meet European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger late next week for gas supply talks, Russia's Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

During a telephone conversation between the two men, it said they "agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the end of next week ... to address the key issues of EU-Russia relations in the energy sector".

Oettinger has been acting as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine in the gas dispute which has threatened to disrupt gas supplies via Ukraine to Europe.

