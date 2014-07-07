Russian, EU energy officials to meet next week for gas talks - statement

MOSCOW, July 7 Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak plans to meet European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther
Oettinger late next week for gas supply talks, Russia's Energy
Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
During a telephone conversation between the two men, it said
they "agreed to hold a bilateral meeting at the end of next week
... to address the key issues of EU-Russia relations in the
energy sector".
Oettinger has been acting as an intermediary between Russia
and Ukraine in the gas dispute which has threatened to disrupt
gas supplies via Ukraine to Europe.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing by Pravin Char)