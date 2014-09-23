EC suggests Russia, Ukraine to sign interim gas agreement in Berlin

KIEV, Sept 23 The European Commission will
suggest that Russia and Ukraine sign an interim gas agreement in
Berlin later this week, a way to start resolving a standoff over
gas prices, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on
Tuesday.
He said the agreement would give an interim price for a
specified amount of gas to be shipped to Ukraine.
Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission are meeting in
Berlin on Sept. 26 to try to resolve a gas row between Moscow
and Kiev. Russia's Gazprom cut gas supplies to Ukraine
in June.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)