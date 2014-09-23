UPDATE 1-Europe wants Russia, Ukraine to sign interim gas deal in Berlin

(Adds quotes, details)
KIEV, Sept 23 The European Commission (EC) will
propose that Russia and Ukraine sign an interim gas agreement in
Berlin as a step towards resolving their long-standing row over
gas prices, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on
Tuesday.
Russian, Ukrainian and EC officials are meeting on Sept. 26.
Ukraine's military, reporting progress on a ceasefire called
by President Petro Poroshenko, said on Tuesday all firing
stopped overnight in a conflict with pro-Russian separatists
that has killed more than 3,000 people and sent relations
between the two countries to an all-time low.
Oettinger said the gas agreement should fix an interim price
for a specified amount of gas to be shipped to Ukraine.
"The most pragmatic way would be to have an interim contract
for some billion cubic metres of gas, delivered by Gazprom to
(Ukrainian state gas company) Naftogaz, to have an interim
price," he told a news conference.
"Our proposal is to realise an interim solution to avoid
problems with supply for winter season up to April next year."
Ukraine was paying about $500 per 1,000 cubic metres, the
highest in Europe, until June when Russia's Gazprom
cut gas supplies to former Soviet republic.
Naftogaz has filed a lawsuit at the international
arbitration court in Stockholm to establish a "fair and market
price" for natural gas supplies from Gazprom.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan, who appeared with
Oettinger at the news conference on Tuesday, said Kiev would
support the EC's proposal.
"We have to determine an interim price which must be market
price and we are ready to work with this price until the
Stockholm arbitration court adopts the final decision," he said.
Ukraine said last month it was prepared to pay an interim
compromise price for Russian gas but criticised the Russian gas
giant for being unwilling to negotiate.
Ukrainian energy officials say Kiev is ready to pay a
compromise price of $326 per 1,000 cubic metres of Russian gas
for an 18-month period to allow time to end the pricing dispute.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Richard Balmforth and Louise Ireland)