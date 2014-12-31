版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 31日 星期三 20:23 BJT

Russia's Gazprom says Ukraine has paid $150 mln for Jan gas

MOSCOW Dec 31 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz had paid it $150 million for gas supplies in January.

Last week, Gazprom said it had received a $1.65 billion payment from Ukraine to cover the country's gas debts. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐