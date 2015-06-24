Putin says Russia cannot give Ukraine same gas discount as before

MOSCOW, June 24 President Vladimir Putin said on
Wednesday Russia could not provide Ukraine with the gas price
discount it once had, days before Russia, Ukraine and the
European Union will meet for another round of gas talks.
Putin told a government meeting that the gas price for
Ukraine should be in line with that paid by countries like
Poland.
Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission have been
discussing the terms for Russian gas supplies to Kiev after a
short-term agreement expires at the end of this month.
Gazprom has said that Ukraine will be charged $287 per 1,000
cubic metres with no discount in the third quarter, compared to
$247 in the second quarter with a discount.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)