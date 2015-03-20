版本:
Ukraine's Naftogaz transfers $15 mln in gas prepayment to Gazprom

MOSCOW, March 20 Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz said on Friday that it had paid $15 million to Russia's Gazprom for March gas supplies, Naftogaz said on Friday.

This follows also a $15-million pre-payment the company sent on March 17. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Pavel Polityuk; editing by Katya Golubkova)
