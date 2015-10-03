Russia energy min: discounted gas price for Ukraine in Q4 around $230

SOCHI, Russia Oct 3 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that the discounted price Ukraine would pay for Russian gas supplies in the fourth quarter would be around $230 per thousand cubic metres, plus or minus $2 or $3.

Novak made the comments to journalists at an investment conference in the southern Russian city of Sochi. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)