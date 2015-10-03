Russia energy min: discounted gas price for Ukraine in Q4 around $230

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SOCHI, Russia Oct 3 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that the discounted price Ukraine would pay for Russian gas supplies in the fourth quarter would be around $230 per thousand cubic metres, plus or minus $2 or $3.
Novak made the comments to journalists at an investment conference in the southern Russian city of Sochi. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler warned Republicans against dismantling the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" protections that bar internet service providers from slowing consumer access to web content.
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy Co Inc CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.