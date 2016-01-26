版本:
Russia's Lavrov: Ukraine is unreliable as gas transit route to Europe

MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday Ukraine was unreliable as a transit route for exporting Russian gas to Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

