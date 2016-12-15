Ukraine won't buy gas from Russia this winter unless new terms agreed -Naftogaz

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV Dec 15 Ukraine will not buy any gas from Russia before the end of 2016 and will not buy any this winter at all unless Russia accepts Ukraine's terms, the head of Ukrainian state gas firm Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev said on Thursday.
"If the Russians do not express the wish to accept the standard contract terms, then probably we will not buy gas from (Russia's) Gazprom before the end of winter," he said at a press briefing.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.