版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 22:32 BJT

Russia's Gazprom says Ukraine pays $107 mln in additional gas payments

MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday that it had received $107.14 million from Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz for February gas deliveries.

Gazprom said in a statement that the payment suggests that Ukraine had paid for about 715 million cubic metres of gas supplies. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Polina Devitt)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐