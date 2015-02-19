版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 21:27 BJT

Russia's Gazprom says starts direct gas supplies to eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW Feb 19 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it had started direct gas supplies to rebel-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller said gas deliveries via the Prokhorovka and Platovo pumping stations on the border with east Ukraine were reaching 12 million cubic metres of gas per day. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐