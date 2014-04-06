Gazprom Neft CEO says Russian oil company could look eastward if sanctions hit

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, April 7 The chief
executive of Gazprom Neft said the oil arm of
state-controlled Gazprom has not been affected by
Western sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea but is
ready to move away from dollars in its contracts and to redirect
oil to Asia if needed.
Alexander Dyukov told reporters that Western banks are
unlikely to stop cooperating with Gazprom Neft and that Western
partners do not want geopolitical tension to affect business,
but said the company is prepared to step up contacts with Asian
lenders and also raise money in Russia.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Steve Gutterman and
David Evans)