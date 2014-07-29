Russia calls Japan sanctions "unfriendly", to harm ties

KIEV, July 29 Russia called on Tuesday Japan's plans to impose sanctions on the assets of those it considered to be involved in instability in eastern Ukraine "unfriendly" and said they would harm relations between the two countries.

"The imposition by Tokyo of new sanctions on Russia ... inevitably threaten a whole range of bilateral relations, and set them back," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alessandra Prentice)