2014年 3月 21日

Russia says close to agreement on OSCE monitors for Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe were close to a deal to send observers from the security and democracy body to Ukraine.

"We have already practically agreed a draft decision" on an observer mission, Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin in televised remarks, adding that observers would be sent to western and central regions in addition to the largely Russian-speaking east and southeast.

Lavrov earlier on Friday criticised Western calls for OSCE observers to be sent to Crimea, which Russia has annexed. (Writing by Steve Gutterman)
