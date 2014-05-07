Russian stocks surge after Putin calls for Ukraine referendum delay

MOSCOW May 7 The RTS index of Russian stocks
rose nearly 6 percent on the day on Wednesday after
President Vladimir Putin called on separatists in eastern
Ukraine to postpone a referendum on self-government.
Putin also said Russia would do all it can to resolve the
Ukraine crisis and support international peace efforts.
The RTS was up 1.6 percent on the day before Putin's
remarks, reflecting investor optimism over diplomatic moves to
resolve the Ukraine crisis peacefully.
At 1350 GMT the RTS was up 5.8 percent on the day while the
rouble-denominated MICEX index was up 4.5 percent.
(Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by Nigel Stephenson)