Russian PM Medvedev says govt will protect firms under sanctions -news agencies

MOSCOW, Sept 9 Russia has supported and will
continue to support domestic companies under Western sanctions
irrespective of their ownership structure, Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
"This is the government's responsibility - to protect
Russian business if it is facing unfair and unlawful actions by
foreign states or foreign companies," Medvedev was quoted by
news agencies as telling Novatek CEO and co-owner
Leonid Mikhelson.
Novatek and its other co-owner, Gennady Timchenko, are under
U.S. sanctions. Novatek leads the Yamal-LNG project with
estimated costs of $27 billion.
