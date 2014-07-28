UPDATE 3-Russia, Germany up diplomatic battle over Ukraine sanctions

* EU to finalise sanctions on Tuesday
* Germany says Moscow needs "strong signal"
* Moscow says will not respond with tit-for-tat measures
By Alexei Anishchuk and Michelle Martin
MOSCOW/BERLIN, July 28 As fighting intensified
in Ukraine on Monday, a diplomatic battle also raged, with
Berlin warning that new European sanctions would send a "strong
signal" to Moscow, and Russia saying the measures could only
boost its economic independence.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow had no intention
of imposing tit-for-tat sanctions, the day before the 28-nation
European Union was set to finalise a package of measures that
may close the bloc's capital markets to Russian state banks.
"I assure you, we will overcome any difficulties that may
arise in certain areas of the economy, and maybe we will become
more independent and more confident in our own strength," Lavrov
said.
"We can't ignore it. But to fall into hysterics and respond
to a blow with a blow is not worthy of a major country," he told
a news conference, adding that the sanctions against Russia
would be unlikely to achieve their goal.
The sanctions, and any retaliatory measures, could affect BP
, whose 19.75 percent holding in Russian oil producer
Rosneft leaves it exposed to the Russian economy.
Kremlin-controlled Rosneft also has agreements with
ExxonMobil, Eni and Statoil to tap
Russia's Arctic offshore oil and gas.
Lavrov said he hoped for an objective investigation into the
crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight that was downed over
territory held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine,
killing all 298 people on board.
The West says flight MH17 was almost certainly shot down by
pro-Russian separatists using a Russian-supplied surface-to-air
missile. Russia has denied supplying such a missile.
Germany, Europe's biggest exporter to Russia, had been
reluctant to agree to heavier sanctions, but spokeswoman
Christiane Wirtz said MH17 case had changed that.
"After the crash of the passenger plane MH17, a completely
new situation came about which makes further measures
necessary," Wirtz said at a government news conference.
"Only such a substantial package would enable the German
government and the EU to send a clear, strong signal to Russia."
PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE
EU states are expected to reach a final decision on Tuesday
on measures that also may include, in addition to capital
markets restrictions, an embargo on arms sales and limits on
dual-use and energy technologies.
The EU added new names on Friday to its list of individuals
and companies facing travel bans and asset freezes.
Russia warned sanctions could hamper cooperation over
security issues. Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank
(VEB) has said it is counting on state support after U.S.
sanctions closed long-term funding on it and other companies.
The West accuses Russia of allowing fighters and arms to
travel freely over its border into rebel-held territory in
Ukraine's predominantly Russian-speaking east.
Lavrov said Moscow had tried to contribute to efforts to end
the fighting but the West has not sufficiently used its leverage
over Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
He repeated calls for an objective investigation into the
shooting down of the Boeing 777, which Moscow has suggested was
caused by Ukrainian government forces.
"Only the honest, open participation of all those who have
access to information about the crash can be regarded as normal.
Anything else we will consider as deceitful attempts to
influence the investigation, putting presumption of innocence in
doubt," he said.
He suggested that Kiev had hampered access to the crash site
on Sunday when international monitors abandoned plans to visit
due to reports of heavy fighting.
International monitors said the fighting itself could affect
the crash site, underlining the growing complexity of trying to
establish who shot down the plane.
Lavrov also said Moscow was hopeful that monitors from the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe could be
deployed along Russia's border with Ukraine.
"We hope that this will dispel suspicions that are regularly
being voiced against us, that those (border) checkpoints
controlled by the militias from the Ukrainian side are used for
massive troops and weaponry deployment from Russia to Ukraine,"
he said.
