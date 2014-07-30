版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 19:57 BJT

Russia c.bank says ready to provide liquidity to banks hit by Western sanctions

MOSCOW, July 30 The Russian Central Bank said on Wednesday it was ready to provide banks hit by Western sanctions with liquidity through existing instruments if they face additional risks.

"If additional risk factors emerge, the Central Bank is ready to provide liquidity through existing instruments," the Central Bank told Reuters in response to a request for comment.

The bank added that banks hit by Western sanctions, which include Russia's second-largest bank VTB, can cope with any problems on their own and have sufficient capital. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐