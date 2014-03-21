Western sanctions could raise Russia's borrowing costs - Finance Minister

MOSCOW, March 21 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Friday that Western sanctions imposed on Russia
over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region could raise the
country's borrowing costs and push yields on Russian bonds
higher.
Siluanov also said that should unfavourable market
conditions persist, Russia may cancel its foreign borrowing
plans for 2014 and reduce the issuance of domestic debt.
Russia's official plans envisage around $7 billion worth of
foreign borrowing this year.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)