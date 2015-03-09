Tourism and luxury firms count cost of Russia's recession

* Russian tourist spend plunged 51 pct in Jan - Global Blue
* Some luxury, tourism firms cut prices, hitting margins
* Some cut costs, with jobs going at lingerie, watches firms
By Astrid Wendlandt, Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan
PARIS/BERLIN, March 9 Russia's lurch into
recession has hit many tourism and luxury goods companies hard,
forcing them to cut prices -- and in turn costs -- in an attempt
to limit the damage.
And there are few signs things will get better soon, with a
fragile ceasefire in eastern Ukraine doing little to ease
international tensions over Moscow's support for pro-Russian
separatists in the region.
The rouble lost almost half of its value against the U.S.
dollar last year after oil prices crashed and the West imposed
sanctions on Moscow. That has crushed Russians' spending power,
forcing them to cut back and put pricey holiday plans on hold.
Spending on international travel by Russians fell by 6
percent in 2014, according to the UN World Tourism Organization,
a sharp drop from growth of more than 20 percent previous years.
Russian tourists are major buyers of luxury goods,
particularly in European capitals such as Milan where they are
regular customers of brands such as Ferragamo, Moncler
and Kering's Italian tailor Brioni.
Clerks at the menswear department of posh Milan department
store Rinascente said Russian clients had virtually disappeared.
According to tax-refund company Global Blue, spending by
Russian tourists fell 17 percent last year, and plunged 51
percent in January following a 44 percent fall in December.
Although there was an unexpected spike in sales for some in
December as Russians offloaded the fast-depreciating roubles for
durable luxury goods such as Cartier watches, many brands are
preparing for a tough 2015.
Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli expects Russian sales
to drop 20 percent this year, while LVMH's watch brand Hublot
has already seen sales decline 20 percent in Russia since
January, a source close to the company said.
HOW BEST TO COPE?
Eager to preserve client relationships, some brands have
kept a lid on Russian prices at the expense of margins.
Jerome Biard, who exports Swiss watches to Russia through
his distribution company LPI and represents brands such as
Burberry, Michael Kors, Armani and Raymond Weil, has suffered an
extra blow from a surge in the Swiss franc, but has held back
from passing the costs on to customers.
"My strategy was to protect my distributors and help them
empty their stocks at the end and beginning of the year, so we
all agreed to sacrifice our margins," Biard said.
LVMH's Swiss luxury brand Tag Heuer, whose
boutique in Ekaterinburg enjoyed record sales in December, said
it kept prices relatively unchanged in Russia last year, though
now plans to raise prices by around 20 percent this month.
Several lingerie providers such as Lise Charmel have also
made efforts to keep prices affordable in Russia, which has been
one of their top export markets.
But some have had to cut costs to cope.
Mid-range French lingerie maker Maison LeJaby, which counts
on Russia for 30 percent of turnover, has had to shed 27 percent
of its staff, or 50 people, this month.
Upmarket watchmaker Ulysse Nardin, recently acquired by
Gucci owner Kering, last month put some employees on temporary
unemployment, blaming the slump in Russian business.
TOURISM HIT
It's been a similar story for airlines, tour groups and
hotels with a big exposure to Russia.
Some hotels in Turkey have slashed prices to fill beds after
arrivals from Russia dropped by more than 21 percent in 2014,
and by 22 percent in January.
"We believe that the Russians won't come (to Turkey)," said
Markus Daldrup, managing director at German tour operator
Alltours, which is offering price cuts of up to 24 percent on
summer trips to Turkey.
Egypt, whose tourism sector gets 30 percent of its business
from Russia, saw a 50 percent plunge in visits from Russians in
December, and another 20 percent in January year-on-year.
The country waived the $25 dollar visa fee for Russians
through the end of April and plans to launch a massive campaign
in Russia in the next months to win back customers.
Several airlines, such as Emirates, have responded to the
decline in Russian travel abroad by offering fewer flights or
seats to the country.
The posh ski resort of Courchevel estimates its Russian
clientele has shrunk by 20-30 percent this year, and those that
have come have spent less.
"Before you would often see Russian clients buying bottles
of wine at 6,000 euros, now they only get those for a few
hundred euros," said Adeline Roux, head of tourism at the
resort.
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Ben
Hirschler in London; Editing by Mark Potter)