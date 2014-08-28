Russia calls Switzerland sanctions unfounded and unfriendly

MOSCOW Aug 28 Sanctions imposed by Switzerland on Russia are unfounded and are copying unfriendly steps by the United States and European Union, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We view these decisions.... as unfounded and as showing that the Swiss people, to the detriment of their own interests, are continuing to repeat the unfriendly steps by the United States and European Union towards Russia." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)