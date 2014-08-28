版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 28日 星期四 22:10 BJT

Russia calls Switzerland sanctions unfounded and unfriendly

MOSCOW Aug 28 Sanctions imposed by Switzerland on Russia are unfounded and are copying unfriendly steps by the United States and European Union, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We view these decisions.... as unfounded and as showing that the Swiss people, to the detriment of their own interests, are continuing to repeat the unfriendly steps by the United States and European Union towards Russia." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐