Russia's Medvedev says open to gas talks if Ukraine pays off debt

GORKI, Russia, June 16 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow was ready to continue gas talks with Kiev if Ukraine fully paid down its debts for Russian gas supplies.

"We should not end the possibility for dialogue. We will be ready to continue talks on the condition of the full debt settlement," Medvedev told Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)