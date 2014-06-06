Ukraine, Russia to restart gas talks at weekend - source

KIEV, June 6 Ukraine and Russia will restart gas talks over the weekend to try to resolve a dispute over price and Kiev is considering paying off debts for last year's Russian supplies, a government source in Kiev said on Friday.

"The talks will continue on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We expect to come up with a decision on Tuesday," the source told Reuters, adding that the Ukrainian leadership may pay off it gas debts for 2013.

The two sides differ on how much is owed by Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz. Ukraine has said its debt for 2013 and 2014 as of April 1 stood at $2.2 billion. It paid $786 million last week.

Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom declined to comment.

Ukraine has to pay off its debts to Gazprom by Tuesday, June 10, or Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to the neighbouring country, a move which could threaten flows to the European Union. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)